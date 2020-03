Utility pole fire leaves more than 1,000 NIPSCO customers without power, officials say

DYER — A little over 1,150 customers are without power this morning in Dyer, as of 10:20 a.m.

The estimated restoration time is 11:45 a.m., according to NIPSCO's online outage map.

NIPSCO and Dyer Police Chief David Hein said a pole caught fire at U.S. 30 and Great Lakes Drive, causing the outage.

"At this time we do not know the original cause. However, (the fire) is the reason for the outage. Dyer police and fire are on scene," Hein said.

A NIPSCO spokesperson said crews are on scene.

