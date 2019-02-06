Valentine's 11th annual Honor Flight Lunch at Teibel's Feb. 10

SCHERERVILLE — Honor Flight Chicago, the organization honoring U.S. Veterans from Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, is the benefiting group for a Valentine's charity luncheon at Teibel's restaurant at noon on Feb. 10.
The theme for the 2019 event is "Hollywood Headlines" featuring displays, photographs, film clips and autographs and correspondence about the iconic celebrity and famed names who have grabbed headlines throughout the past half a century, from Bob Hope and Zsa Zsa Gabor to U.S. presidents and musical greats.
The afternoon luncheon includes door prizes and a presentation about both Honor Flight and the 10th anniversary of the release of the 2009 Universal Pictures film "Public Enemies," which starred Johnny Depp as gangster John Dillinger and was partially filmed in Crown Point. Prior to the program, there is a four-course meal including a menu choice of main entrée: Teibel's Famous Fried Chicken or Beef Sirloin Tips or Teibel's Famous Boned and Buttered Lake Perch. Each lunch includes choice of beverage and cake and ice cream for dessert. Tickets are $40 per person, which includes tax and tip and the Honor Flight donation. Seating is reserved at round tables of eight.
The event is annually hosted by author and journalist Philip Potempa. For tickets, call 219-921-6152 by Thursday.