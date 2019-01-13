Valparaiso Elks Lodge gives back to the community

The Valparaiso Elks Lodge #500 supported the community in many ways during 2018. Through the Elks National Foundation, ENF, the Valparaiso lodge wrote for multiple grants and was awarded three for the community.
The Anniversary Grant was written to assist the Science Olympiad Teams with expenses toward materials and entrance fees to competitions. Each team was awarded $500.
Three teams benefiting are from Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and St. Mary’s Catholic School. “It is both a privilege and an honor to assist these young scientists as they study the different elements of science and compete against teams across the state,” stated Judy Rooney-Davis, ENF Chair-person.
These funds are made available to lodges throughout the country whose members support the foundation's initiatives through local donations. Because of these generous member donations, our community has been blessed to receive multiple grants totaling even more back to our local charities.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of the ELKS are an American-based charitable organization dedicated to supporting our local communities. In 2018, the foundation grants written by the Valparaiso (and Hobart) Lodge supported our communities in a variety of ways.
The Beacon Grant helped the veterans through the annual Christmas in July program.
The Gratitude Grant recognized local food pantries to better stock their shelves. Cafe Manna, a local soup kitchen, and St. Teresa's received funds to stock their pantries for their weekly meals.