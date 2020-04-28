You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso man safe on shore after Lake Michigan rescue, officials say
PORTAGE — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Valparaiso man Monday after he found himself drifting on Lake Michigan because his trolling motor battery died, Indiana Department of Natural Resources police said.

The man was adrift several miles north into the lake, but was able to make a phone call for help.

He was quickly located by the U.S. Coast Guard and taken back to shore by the Portage Fire Department, officials said.

DNR police encourage all boaters to take a certified boater education class. More information is as www.in.gov/dnr/lawenfor/8678.htm.

