Valparaiso FOP Lodge 76, Valparaiso police and Target (Valparaiso store) came together to sponsor the eighth annual Shop with a Cop at the Target store.
Twelve Valparaiso officers assisted 12 students with purchasing items to get them prepared to return to school. Items purchased by FOP Lodge 76 included shoes, clothing and back-to-school supplies. The 12 students were from Flint Lake and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools in Valparaiso.
In the past eight years, the Valparaiso FOP has assisted with back-to-school supplies and clothing for over 130 students in the Valparaiso community.