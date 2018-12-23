Jess Hunter-Bowman, an alumnus of the Valparaiso University Law School, is one of 28 lawyers nationwide to receive a Skadden Fellowship.
“Jess Hunter-Bowman’s selection as a Skadden Fellow is well deserved,” said David R. Cleveland, interim dean of the Law School and professor of law. “While at Valparaiso University Law School, he was awarded a Poverty and Human Rights Law Fellowship and the Valparaiso University Alumni Association’s Distinguished Student Award. His commitment to human rights work before and during law school is inspiring, and his selection as a Skadden Fellow will allow him to continue that important work. We are incredibly proud of Jess for his work and this wonderful recognition.”
The Skadden Fellowship Foundation launched in 1988 to commemorate Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom’s 40th anniversary. Skadden has since become the largest public interest law firm in the United States. According to the foundation, the program provides two-year fellowships to talented young lawyers to pursue the practice of public interest law on a full-time basis.
Hunter-Bowman holds a federal judicial clerkship. Through the fellowship, he will serve the National Immigrant Justice Center for two years, providing direct representation to immigrant victims of crime and human trafficking in northern Indiana.
Hunter-Bowman is the first Valparaiso University Law School graduate to receive this honor.