Valparaiso University Dance Marathon will host its annual “FT5K” at 8 a.m. Sept. 29 on campus. In order to register for the event, runners must visit www.valpodm.com and access the FT5K tab.
The cost for participating in this year’s FT5K is $10. Staff will be collecting the dollar amount the day of. Runners will receive a T-shirt for the 5K while supplies last; additionally, live music, refreshments, and opportunities to dance through the decades will be provided.
The FT5K will be the first of a series of events leading up to the organization’s Dance Marathon. All funds raised from the 5K and every event sponsored by Valpo’s Dance Marathon will benefit the families of children receiving care at Ann and Robert H. Lurie’s Childrens Hospital of Chicago and the Children’s Miracle Network.
Valparaiso University Dance Marathon is a student-led organization at VU and for the past decade has raised money for children receiving care at Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. At the last dance marathon, Valparaiso University raised more than $70,000. Over the past seven years Valpo’s Dance Marathon has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for CMN.
Contact valpodm.fundraising@valpo.edu for more information. Participants can like the organization on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram @valpodm to receive updates on other local fundraising opportunities.