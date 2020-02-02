2-vehicle collision puts a dent in Emilio's, fire chief says

HIGHLAND — A two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon put a dent in Emilio's Restaurante & Cantina, and put a dent in its plans to serve Super Bowl customers Sunday.

Highland Fire and Police responded to the restaurant, located at 9400 Indianapolis Blvd., around 3 p.m. A blue Jeep and gray SUV collided, and the Jeep crashed head-on into Emilio's, Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer said.

The vehicles' occupants were treated for minor injuries at the scene. No one inside the restaurant was hurt, Timmer said.

It is not immediately clear how the accident occurred. The restaurant planned to board up where its property was damaged and will be closed until further notice, co-owner Luis Del Rio said.

Del Rio said there were four people sitting in the corner booth near the site of the crash. None of those patrons were hurt, he said, but they were shaken up.