EAST CHICAGO — A 27-year-old passenger died from injuries sustained in a Friday morning crash on southbound Cline Avenue, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.
Crews responded to a call at 9:55 a.m. of a two-vehicle collision on Cline Avenue south of Chicago Avenue. Both a white service van and a silver Ford Taurus were traveling in the southbound lanes of Cline Avenue, Serna said.
The van sustained damage to its front and the Ford Taurus was seen with its rear end crushed and pushed inward. INDOT crews were near the southbound ramp from Columbus Drive diverting traffic from Cline Avenue onto the southbound Chicago Avenue ramp, and then back onto Cline Avenue past the crash scene.
East Chicago Fire Department crew extricated two passengers of the silver Ford Taurus. Both were taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary where a 27-year-old man, removed from the front passenger seat of the car, died. The other passenger was transported in critical condition, Serna said.
The name of the passenger killed has not been released, pending family notification.
A 28-year-old man who drove the Ford Taurus was alert and conscious when transported to St. Catherine Hospital, Serna said.
The driver of the white van was also alert and conscious at the accident scene, Serna said. There were no passengers in the van.
The fire chief said police will continue investigating the cause of the wreck.
East Chicago police, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Superior Ambulance Service assisted on the scene, Serna said.
