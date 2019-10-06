GARY — A driver traveling eastbound on I-80/94 struck a light pole Sunday night catching their car on fire and entangling traffic around 7:30 p.m. near the Cline Avenue exit, police said.
Indiana State Police Cpl. Daniel Becker said no one was injured in the crash, which occurred at the bottom of the Cline Avenue ramp.
You have free articles remaining.
Drivers passing the scene reported seeing a car in flames and skid marks leading up to the Gary exit.
No information was available Sunday night about the cause of the crash.