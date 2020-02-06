You are the owner of this article.
'Very' slippery conditions in store for morning commute, forecasters warn
'Very' slippery conditions in store for morning commute, forecasters warn

STOCK snow

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties.

Slippery roads and limited visibility could make for a hazardous morning commute, the National Weather Service warned. 

Troopers responded about 6 a.m. Thursday to two separate crashes with injuries along the Borman Expressway near the Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue exits, according to Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

As of 7 a.m., the lanes had reopened near the crash sites, he said. The mainline roadways were wet and slippery early Thursday morning, but no longer snow-covered. 

Rot urged caution when driving. 

"The shoulders are still snow-covered, so what we're seeing is people will drift over, their tires will catch on the snow, and that will pull them off into the wall," Rot said. 

Traffic is moving at a slow, steady pace this morning, he said. The greatest chance for sleet-covered roadways is in south Lake County and south of Lake County, he said. 

In Lake and Porter counties, snow is expected with a chance of light freezing drizzle. Another inch of snow accumulation is possible, with total accumulation between 2 and 5 inches. 

The highest snowfall amounts will likely be north toward Lake Michigan, with better chance for freezing drizzle farther south, the NWS said. 

Periods of reduced visibility is anticipated under the heaviest of snow bands, the NWS said. 

In LaPorte County, the NWS has forecasted light snow mixed with freezing drizzle this morning, with a glazing of ice possible and total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

