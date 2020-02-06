'Very' slippery conditions in store for morning commute, forecasters warn

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties.

Slippery roads and limited visibility could make for a hazardous morning commute, the National Weather Service warned.

Troopers responded about 6 a.m. Thursday to two separate crashes with injuries along the Borman Expressway near the Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue exits, according to Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

As of 7 a.m., the lanes had reopened near the crash sites, he said. The mainline roadways were wet and slippery early Thursday morning, but no longer snow-covered.

Rot urged caution when driving.

"The shoulders are still snow-covered, so what we're seeing is people will drift over, their tires will catch on the snow, and that will pull them off into the wall," Rot said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic is moving at a slow, steady pace this morning, he said. The greatest chance for sleet-covered roadways is in south Lake County and south of Lake County, he said.

In Lake and Porter counties, snow is expected with a chance of light freezing drizzle. Another inch of snow accumulation is possible, with total accumulation between 2 and 5 inches.