Veteran cop named Merrillville's first African American police chief

Cuttino is currently scheduled to be sworn in as chief on Monday, but it isn't yet certain if that would be open to the public.

Uzelac, chairwoman of the town's Personnel Policy and Employee Benefits Committee, said the council followed the recommendations of the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168 and the town's Police Commission by selecting Cuttino.

“I'm hoping (Cuttino) does a good job,” Uzelac said.

She said she had discussions with Merrillville officers about Cuttino, and they indicated “they have a good rapport with him.”

Now that the council has acted on the police chief selection, Cuttino will work with Petruch until the latter retires to learn about the administrative side of the Police Department.

“Chief Petruch will be there to guide him,” Uzelac said.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk has long indicated he wanted to have the town's next chief in place prior to Petruch's retirement to “take advantage” of his experience.

Petruch is leaving the force after more than 40 years in law enforcement.