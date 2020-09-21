Veteran housing vote delayed in Merrillville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials say they need more information before they act on a proposed women's veterans housing facility in town.

At the request of Robert Farmer, who is pursuing the project, planners deferred voting on a zone change request associated with the $1.6 million development that would be constructed on about 3 acres of land on Grant Street.

Much of the discussion associated with the project has involved how the facility will be classified.

Farmer, of Webb House, said a group home is what he believes most closely matches the the use of the proposed facility, which would serve up to 10 people at a time.

If that designation is used, the zoning of the Grant Street property would need to be changed from commercial to residential. The project also would require special exceptions from the town.

Commissioner Brian Dering said using a group home designation could create some challenges in the approval process. He said there is a town ordinance that prohibits new group homes from being constructed within 3,000 feet of an existing group home, and there could be a facility within that distance.

Dering suggests Farmer use an adult care center designation for the facility because that wouldn't require a zone change.