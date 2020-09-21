 Skip to main content
Veteran housing vote delayed in Merrillville
Veteran housing vote delayed in Merrillville

Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials say they need more information before they act on a proposed women's veterans housing facility in town.

At the request of Robert Farmer, who is pursuing the project, planners deferred voting on a zone change request associated with the $1.6 million development that would be constructed on about 3 acres of land on Grant Street.

Much of the discussion associated with the project has involved how the facility will be classified.

Farmer, of Webb House, said a group home is what he believes most closely matches the the use of the proposed facility, which would serve up to 10 people at a time.

If that designation is used, the zoning of the Grant Street property would need to be changed from commercial to residential. The project also would require special exceptions from the town.

Commissioner Brian Dering said using a group home designation could create some challenges in the approval process. He said there is a town ordinance that prohibits new group homes from being constructed within 3,000 feet of an existing group home, and there could be a facility within that distance.

Dering suggests Farmer use an adult care center designation for the facility because that wouldn't require a zone change.

Gulf War veteran Shandelon Guy, who is involved in the project, said the facility is needed because the transition to civilian life can be more challenging for women veterans because veterans housing is harder to access for them.

While at the proposed facility, veterans would learn about benefits available to them and how to access those benefits.

Guy said those living there also could participate in training programs to help them find employment.

Farmer said the facility would offer a place for women to feel safe and develop camaraderie.

Besides determining the classification of the building, town officials also are seeking information about how many children would be permitted to live in the facility and the maximum age of children allowed there.

Dering said a licensed child caregiver would need to be on staff if children are living at the home because there could be times in which women living there will need to be away from their children for training and other programs.

“Mom's not going to be there 24/7,” Dering said.

Although town officials are seeking more information about the project, it appears many are in favor of a residential facility to serve female veterans.

“I'm 100% behind the concept,” Dering said.

Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, a commission member, also has indicated he backs the facility, which would be located in his ward.

Farmer was given about three months to return to the commission with more information, but he said he plans on coming back in October.

“We'd like to get it done as soon as possible,” Farmer said.

