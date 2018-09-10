LAKE STATION — The city is evaluating how to oversee Lake Station's departments following the recent retirement of Dewey Lemley.
Since 2016, Lemley held the superintendent of public services position. In the role, Lemley served as the head of several of the city's departments.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said the city continues to review if the departments can be managed without having to hire additional staff in an effort to save funding.
“Trying to give that a shot,” Anderson said.
He said Adrian Vera, who has served as Lake Station's parks director, has moved into Lemley's former position.
Crew leaders from the various municipal departments also are assisting with operations.
“We're just kind of taking it day by day,” Anderson said.
He said Lemley's lengthy history with Lake Station and his knowledge of city operations made him an ideal candidate to fill the superintendent of public services position when Anderson established it in 2016.
“He's hard to replace,” Anderson said.
Lemley served as Lake Station's mayor from 1992 to 1995. He later became the city’s parks superintendent, and he held that position from 2006 to 2013.
Lemley returned to the mayor's office for the last few months of 2015 to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Keith Soderquist's term.
Soderquist was removed from office when a U.S. District Court jury found him and his wife, Deborah, guilty of improperly using funds from Soderquist's campaign fund and the city's food pantry account to gamble at area casinos.
Lemley, 71, said when he took on the superintendent of public services job, he told Anderson he would serve in it for a couple years.
He said he believed this was the appropriate time to retire from the city.
“I went out when I wanted to,” Lemley said.
Although he has stepped down from his municipal position, Lemley told Lake Station officials he is just a phone call away if they need his assistance.