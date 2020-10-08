 Skip to main content
Veterans Court changes lives with kindness and compassion, graduates say
CROWN POINT — Though they faced a wide range of challenges while participating in the Lake County Veterans Treatment Court, program graduates had one thing in common Wednesday.

They weren't the same people who entered the program more than a year ago.

Lake Superior Court Judge Julie Cantrell, who oversees the Lake County Veterans Treatment Court, offered kind words for each of the participants and their mentors.

Cantrell started the court five years ago and said it's the best thing she's done in her 24 years on the bench.

"It's my favorite thing," she said. "I really feel like I'm making a difference."

A total of 163 people have graduated from the program. Another 24 graduated Wednesday, and 63 were currently enrolled.

The program provides support and rehabilitation for defendants who are veterans. Those who successfully complete the 18- to 24-month program receive benefits outlined in a plea agreement.

Several of the participants credited Cantrell for making an impact on their lives.

Mark Morse, a U.S. Marines combat veteran who served in Kuwait and Iraq, said the program was "a pain in the (expletive)," but Cantrell showed him compassion.

"She's done nothing short of change my life," he said. "She's changed the perception my children had of me, which means the world to me."

During the ceremony, Cantrell played a video of Morse's 12-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son thanking her for giving them their father back.

Morse, of St. John, said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, so he took up tournament fishing after his son suggested he needed a hobby. Cantrell is addressing the serious issue of veterans' mental health, he said.

David Scheeringa, a former member of the Hobart Township Board, was facing several operating while intoxicated cases when he entered the program in 2018. 

Cantrell said she gave Scheeringa a warning when he started the program in 2018 that it would not be easy.

"The man you see standing here is not the same person I met two years ago," Cantrell said. "He's smiling. The light in his eyes is back."

Scheeringa said he's now been sober for three years and was thankful for the program.

"It gives individuals like myself an opportunity to reevaluate, to learn to work through problems and deal with life in a different light," he said.

Joshua Huff, of Jasper County, went through a bitter custody battle during his time in the Veterans Treatment Court but "came out good on the other side," Cantrell said. 

Cantrell credited him for showing a great deal of dignity through the process.

Huff said Cantrell genuinely cares about every participant.

"I was going through a whole lot," he said. "The degree that Julie Cantrell cares for her participants — it's unheard of."

Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott addressed participants before the graduation ceremony began.

McDermott, who served as a public defender in Cantrell's court for nine years, said there's a misconception that Veterans Treatment Court is the easy way out.

"I can tell anybody this is way harder," she said. "The dedication you have to have to get through this program is immense."

"You should be proud, and we are all proud of you and grateful for your service," McDermott said. 

