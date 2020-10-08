Veterans Court changes lives with kindness and compassion, graduates say

During the ceremony, Cantrell played a video of Morse's 12-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son thanking her for giving them their father back.

Morse, of St. John, said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, so he took up tournament fishing after his son suggested he needed a hobby. Cantrell is addressing the serious issue of veterans' mental health, he said.

David Scheeringa, a former member of the Hobart Township Board, was facing several operating while intoxicated cases when he entered the program in 2018.

Cantrell said she gave Scheeringa a warning when he started the program in 2018 that it would not be easy.

"The man you see standing here is not the same person I met two years ago," Cantrell said. "He's smiling. The light in his eyes is back."

Scheeringa said he's now been sober for three years and was thankful for the program.

"It gives individuals like myself an opportunity to reevaluate, to learn to work through problems and deal with life in a different light," he said.

Joshua Huff, of Jasper County, went through a bitter custody battle during his time in the Veterans Treatment Court but "came out good on the other side," Cantrell said.