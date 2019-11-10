To honor those who risked their lives to serve their country, communities across the Region have planned special activities and ceremonies for Veterans Day.
Five are scheduled Monday.
A Veterans Day pancake breakfast is served from 7-10 a.m. at the Crown Point Fire Department. Immediately following, a ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 20 and the city of Crown Point will be held at 10 a.m. on the steps on the east side of the old Lake County Courthouse. historic Lake County Courthouse.
The city of Whiting and the American Legion Post 80 host a Veterans Day ceremony, starting with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at Post 80, 2003 Indianapolis Blvd. Around 10:50 a.m., those who wish to participate will line up and march to the memorial site. The Post 80 Color Guard will lead, with music provided by the Whiting High School band.
At 11 a.m., the ceremony will begin at the Whiting Veterans Memorial at the corner of 119th and Oliver streets. Commanders of veteran and service organizations will speak, a salute will be fired and taps will be played. Following the ceremony, Post 80 will serve a free spaghetti dinner to veterans from 2-5 p.m.
Veterans can head to Merrillville Town Hall, 7810 Broadway, at 11 a.m. for a service. Special guest Edward Boer will speak, there will be a performance by Merrillville High School choir and refreshments will be served.
Frank Mrvan, in partnership with Wicker Memorial Park, will host "Veterans Day: Remembering Our Gold Star Families" at 1 p.m. at Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The ceremony will honor the family of Spc. Sergio Eduardo Perez. Perez enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard in 2010, shortly after he graduated from Lake Central High School.
The town of Schererville, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion host a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at the Schererville Police Department, 25 E. Joliet St. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside to the Schererville Town Court, located inside the police department.