Vets’ cross-country bike ride to include NWI

A group of veterans on a cross-country bicycle journey are a sampling of what to expect in the future as a robust trail network draws tourists on two wheels, says Mitch Barloga, known as the "Trail Czar" at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

Five veterans are planning to ride over 3,700 miles along the route of the Great American Rail-Trail — or as close as possible where the trail isn’t completed yet. They are expected to travel the Veterans Memorial Trail in southern Porter and Lake counties today. They plan to stop at the Vietnam War Memorial at Stoney Run County Park, the Korean War Memorial in Leroy and the Community Veterans Memorial in Munster. The Veterans Memorial Trail, which runs from Hebron to downtown Crown Point, will eventually include memorials to veterans from both world wars and the Middle East.

They left the U.S. Capitol on May 26 on their way to La Push, Washington.

The partnership between the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and Warrior Expeditions aims to show the importance of the outdoors and therapeutic recreation in trauma recovery, organizers said.

The Great American Rail-Trail is about half finished, Barloga said. It will be the nation’s first multi-use cross-country trail. “This will be a big old deal when it gets done,” he said.