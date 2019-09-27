HOBART — A partnership with the city and Indiana Landmarks could salvage a vacant home built in the late 19th century.
The city's Board of Public Works and Safety has long discussed the condition of the house at 512 E. Fourth St.
The vacant building has had different owners. A lack of attention has resulted in numerous exterior issues, including major problems with the roof.
The board had been contemplating tearing down the house, which was likely built around 1875, but the panel is waiting on a possible project that could save the structure.
The property consists of the home and a commercial building. The latest owner has expressed interest in donating the home to Indiana Landmarks, an organization that assists in restoring and repurposing historic buildings. The owner would retain the commercial site.
Brad Miller, director of Indiana Landmarks' northwest field office, said the exterior is an eyesore, and the facility needs to be stabilized. Work that needs to be done there includes porch improvements, new windows and a new roof, Miller said.
Indiana Landmarks is collaborating with the city to explore funding sources to complete that work and make the dwelling marketable.
“If we can't make it happen, no one will make it happen,” Miller said.
Board member Thomas Ehrhardt said he doesn't want to demolish the house, but would like a timeline for the project.
“This has been on the agenda for too long,” Ehrhardt said. “It's a fire hazard. It's a disgusting site.”
Miller said saving the house would help Hobart's downtown historic district.
He said the district already lost the Guyer building following a massive fire there. That building was established in 1897.
The integrity of the historic district could degrade if more demolitions happen in that area.
As Indiana Landmarks and Hobart consider their options, the city continues to receive complaints about the house.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said Hobart officials have made many efforts to bring improvements to the site, but there have been several factors that have slowed down that process. The property was tied up in tax court, which prevented Hobart from taking action on the house.
“The city is trying to address it, but people don't understand that driving by,” Snedecor said.
He said fencing will be erected around the property to make the site safer while officials decide what direction to take with the dwelling.