SCHERERVILLE — The Salvation Army will welcome Allen James Lynch for an evening of fellowship at 6:30 p.m. May 23. Lynch was awarded the Medal of honor on May 14, 1970, "for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty." Lunch is author of a new book, "Zero to Hero: From bullied kid to warrior" which tells of his experiences growing from a bullied child with low self-esteem to receiving the highest military honor. Besides the presentation there will be food, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from the civic dinner support the humanitarian programs of The Salvation Army, Lake County.
Also during the event NIPSCO will be honored as the recipient of its 2019 "Doing the Most Good" leadership award.
Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army, said this dinner is an annual event.
"We like to put a theme to the event and we are excited about our guest speaker," Feldman said. "Our slogan is 'doing the most good' and who else does the most good than someone who puts their lives on the line for others."
Tickets for the civic dinner are $75 each. Tables of eight are $450. Sponsorships are also available. Auction donations are welcome. To purchase tickets, tables and sponsorships, visit www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty/events/civic-dinner-2019 or call Feldman at 219-384-4929.