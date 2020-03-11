Visitors being turned away from Symphony Care facilities as coronavirus concerns grow

CHESTERTON — Symphony Care Network, which operates senior-care facilities throughout the Region, is limiting visitation of guests and non-essential visitors at locations in Indiana and Illinois in response to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 within these centers, the organization is taking necessary measures to protect vulnerable patients, and the communities it serves," according to a response to an inquiry by The Times.

A family member of a guest at the Chesterton location told The Times Tuesday he had been turned away from the facility.

"The organization understands that restricting visitation to their guests, while in the best interest of their well being, can be extremely worrisome to families and loved ones," the company said. "Knowing this, measures have been taken to bring additional communication devices into these centers to keep families connected and to provide greater peace of mind."

Other non-essential visitors being turned away include volunteers and maintenance staff, according to the company.