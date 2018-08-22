CROWN POINT — Volunteers are needed for a cleanup blitz Saturday around the Old Lake County Courthouse on the Crown Point square.
The landmark building is about to celebrate its 140th anniversary and help is needed to clean, paint, spruce up the planting beds and perform other miscellaneous chores.
Doughnuts will be provided in the morning and lunch will be served.
Works starts at 9 a.m. and runs until the chores are done.
Advance registration is requested to ensure enough supplies and food.
The volunteer work day is hosted by the Lake Court House Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation that operates and maintains the building.
For information about the work day or to register, call 219-663-0660.