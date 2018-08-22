Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Visit the Old Lake County Courthouse
Buy Now

Visit the Old Lake County Courthouse the centerpiece of the downtown square and home to a variety of shops, the Lake County Historical Museum and the John Dillinger Museum. Visit www.cpcourthouse.com and www.southshorecva.com/dillinger-museum for information.

 Times file

CROWN POINT — Volunteers are needed for a cleanup blitz Saturday around the Old Lake County Courthouse on the Crown Point square.

The landmark building is about to celebrate its 140th anniversary and help is needed to clean, paint, spruce up the planting beds and perform other miscellaneous chores.

Doughnuts will be provided in the morning and lunch will be served.

Works starts at 9 a.m. and runs until the chores are done.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Advance registration is requested to ensure enough supplies and food. 

The volunteer work day is hosted by the Lake Court House Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation that operates and maintains the building.

For information about the work day or to register, call 219-663-0660.

0
0
0
0
0