Volunteers needed to help Red Kettle drive

The bells are already ringing at many retail locations throughout Northwest Indiana with more soon to come.
The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles were first seen at J.C. Penney stores on Oct. 31, then at Strack & Van Til Food Markets on Nov. 2. Red Kettle season ends Dec. 24, except for Walt’s Food Center in Dyer, where collections go until Dec. 31.
While The Salvation Army has been able to fill bell ringing hours at some of the kettle locations, there are still many spots to fill. The Salvation Army has had fewer people volunteering to ring bells and applying for paid bell ringing positions than the organization normally would in the first couple of weeks of the Red Kettle Campaign.
“The irony is that because of COVID-19 we have unprecedented need in Northwest Indiana. Families are struggling to feed their children and can’t pay their rent. Yet, at the same time, we understand that many of the volunteers who would have been bell ringers have chosen not to ring this year because of the threat presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We have seen as much as a 500% increase in the need for Salvation Army services, while our Red Kettle fundraising is down from years past.”
The Salvation Army has a strong safety protocol in place. All bell ringers will be required to follow strict guidelines to ensure their safety and the safety of donors.
• Face masks have been provided to each bell ringer and are required to be worn at all times.
• Bell ringers are required to maintain at least six feet of distance from donors and shoppers.
• All Red Kettle equipment is sanitized on a regular basis.
• Signs on the kettles are equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay technology, encouraging contactless donations with the tap of a smartphone.
During the annual November and December Red Kettle campaign, The Salvation Army raises most of the support needed for its good work accomplished throughout the year.
“A Red Kettle at the exit of a Strack & Van Til Food Market, for example, will receive a lot more in donations if there is a cheerful person to greet them, ringing the bell and thanking shoppers for their gifts,” said Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army Lake County.
The money raised from the Red Kettles stays in the community where it was given to help the volunteers’ and donors’ neighbors who are in need. Those individuals, businesses or groups who wish to make a positive difference by volunteering to be Bell Ringers should visit www.RegisterToRing.com. There they can select a location, day and time to ring that is most convenient for them.
The Salvation Army launched the Rescue Christmas campaign in mid-September, nearly two months earlier than a typical year, in order to meet an unprecedented need. The three Salvation Army corps community centers in Lake County (East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville, Hammond-Munster) are working to meet these emergency needs of individuals and families who have lost their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Southern Lake County, The Salvation Army works with Township Trustees to meet these needs as well.
If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org for more information.
