Volunteers needed to help Red Kettle drive

• Face masks have been provided to each bell ringer and are required to be worn at all times.

• Bell ringers are required to maintain at least six feet of distance from donors and shoppers.

• All Red Kettle equipment is sanitized on a regular basis.

• Signs on the kettles are equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay technology, encouraging contactless donations with the tap of a smartphone.

During the annual November and December Red Kettle campaign, The Salvation Army raises most of the support needed for its good work accomplished throughout the year.

“A Red Kettle at the exit of a Strack & Van Til Food Market, for example, will receive a lot more in donations if there is a cheerful person to greet them, ringing the bell and thanking shoppers for their gifts,” said Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army Lake County.

The money raised from the Red Kettles stays in the community where it was given to help the volunteers’ and donors’ neighbors who are in need. Those individuals, businesses or groups who wish to make a positive difference by volunteering to be Bell Ringers should visit www.RegisterToRing.com. There they can select a location, day and time to ring that is most convenient for them.