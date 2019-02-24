CROWN POINT — When Geisen Sew Thoughtful Workshop Coordinator Theresa Brandys started planning another volunteer-run sewing workshop, she wanted to focus on the needs of nursing home residents. So she reached out to a few local nursing homes to find out how the Sew Thoughtful Workshop could help. It turns out, the residents needed things that her crew could make.
“I found out the residents were in need of walker caddies," Brandys said. The caddies are small bags with compartments that velcro onto a walker. That way, they can keep some small belongings with them as they’re out and about, without having to stuff their pockets or carry a bag. Brandys also decided it would be nice to make pocket tissue holders.
About 30 volunteers took to the task at the Geisen Reception Centre, most with their sewing machines in tow. They worked several hours sewing, cutting, pinning, ironing, packaging and of course chatting, laughing and socializing. Brandys had set up stations throughout the reception centre where volunteers each worked on one particular part of the project the whole time. “I like to organize everything so that each task is easy to do and our volunteers are ready to go," Brandys said.
The group also made chocolate candy bags with custom seasonal decorations as an added special touch. “It’s truly amazing to watch these volunteers work. They are incredibly generous with their time and talents. Theresa [Brandys] started this program years ago and she has built up a tremendous, dedicated group of volunteers," Geisen Funeral Home Community Relations Director Jean Lahm said.
The walker caddies, pocked tissue holders and chocolate candies were packaged and packed into large wicker baskets for delivery. Brandys, Lahm and Anthony Geisen delivered baskets to Colonial Nursing Home, Wittenberg Village and Crown Point Christian Village.
The Sew Thoughtful Workshop is an ongoing community outreach project spearheaded by Geisen Funeral Home. To volunteer for this community outreach project, contact Jean Lahm at Geisen Funeral Home at 219-663-2500.