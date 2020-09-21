Walk to End Alzheimer's take viral approach this year

A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland and at the You Are Beautiful sculpture along Michigan Boulevard in Michigan City to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect.

Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Erin Stojic, manager, Lake County and Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We must continue the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have the powerful and moving experience that they feel when we are together.