MUNSTER — Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society began a new tradition earlier this month. They hosted the first Children’s Festival of Trees Breakfast at the Munster Center for Visual and Performing Arts. In addition to visiting with Santa Claus and voting for their favorite Christmas tree, youngsters were allowed to experiment with musical instruments at the “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
The Children’s Choice Award went to “Season’s Reading —Give the Gift of Reading” decorated by the Munster Mints Girl Scouts. This tree also won the People’s Choice Award at the WANISS Festival of Trees luncheon on Nov. 28.
Proceeds from the Children’s Festival of Tress Breakfast will go to the WANISS Edith Root Scholarship Fund which awards grants to music students to defray the cost of attending summer music camps.