GARY — The night a Merrillville woman went missing off the shores of Marquette Beach, beachgoers claimed they hadn't seen any warning signs or flags indicating the dangerous conditions.
But city officials say staff members warned beachgoers at the entry booths until their shifts ended at 8 p.m. that swimming was prohibited, a weather service warning had been issued, and the noticeable rough waters should have been enough to deter people.
Potentially adding to safety concerns this summer is that buoys are not in the lake at Gary beaches. Some residents have suggested they can serve as a distance marker for swimmers as well as boaters, giving them a cue they may be veering too far from shore.
Warning flags are removed from lifeguard stands after evening shifts end at 6 p.m., but safety measures were in place, the city said.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said warning flags are removed from the lifeguard stands, because they are otherwise stolen or blown away by high winds.
After tragedies like Monday night's drowning of Tiara Hardy, it's common for people to "explain away tragedies," and place blame on someone or something, including the city, Freeman-Wilson said.
"I understand there are efforts to explain this tragedy away, but I don’t think (that) lies at the feet of the city," she said. "On any number of days, people go into the water against the advice of personnel."
After the lifeguard shift ends at 6 p.m., the entry booths remain manned with staff until 8 p.m., and signs clearly state no lifeguards are on duty.
Would buoys have helped?
Missing this summer season from Gary's beaches are buoys positioned at various points in the lake to serve as a point of reference as waves push swimmers farther out.
For years, the city of Gary previously contracted with a vendor, South Shore Marina, to install the buoys. This summer season, however, the installation has been on hold due to the city's inability to reach the vendor and earlier issues with contract terms.
Earlier in the year, South Shore Marina announced a late fee that municipalities generally don’t pay, and that issue was only recently resolved, according to the city.
"There is a contract for 2017, and there are terms for 2018 but no signed contract ... The contractor had been unresponsive ironically until today," Freeman-Wilson said in an email Thursday.
South Shore Marina could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
In any event, Freeman-Wilson said she doesn't believe buoys would have helped Monday night as Hardy was not excessively far from shore.
She struggled in the water before she went under and disappeared. Her body was recovered the following night after an extensive search.
Daytime and after-hour security varies across the Region's beaches. In Hammond, beachgoers have to pass through a guard station, and the beach has 24/7 security.
However, that level of security is impractical at Gary's beaches, which extend from Lake to Well streets with 10 formal entry points, Freeman-Wilson said.
In Gary, some users can access the beaches directly from their own homes, whereas cities like Hammond and East Chicago can more easily monitor ingress and egress, she said.
"As a practical matter, it would be very difficult," she said.