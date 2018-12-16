Washington Township fire department receives $2,500 Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade grant

The Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department is one of 43 fire departments awarded Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade grants this year. The department will receive $2,500 to help fund equipment needs, specifically personal protective equipment.
“Our local fire departments are a vital part of our community, so we are very pleased to help them stay well-equipped,” said Jamie Honchar, plant manager at Georgia-Pacific's Wheatfield Gypsum facility. “These grants express our thanks for their commitment to the people they serve.”
The Bucket Brigade program awarded $214,000 in grants to departments this year for equipment critical to firefighters’ safety.
The fire department says the grant will go toward the replacement of aging personal protective equipment. Each set costs more than $2,000.
“Equipping our personnel with the safest and most protective gear is essential,” Fire Chief Rob Huffstodt said. “This grant will allow us to make great strides in protecting our firefighters from injury.”