WATCH NOW: 1 dead, 1 airlifted after being rescued from 3-trailer fire, firefighters say

NEW CHICAGO — Firefighters had to make a daring rescue when a mobile home ignited, spreading to two other trailers nearby. One person was found dead and another was rescued from the flames.

At 2:38 p.m. Thursday several agencies responded to a fire at Ravinia Pines, a mobile home community at 534 E. 37th Avenue on the border of Hobart and New Chicago, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz, who received information from New Chicago Chief Joe Eakins.

When first responders arrived, they saw heavy fire in one of the trailers, which spread to the two others on either side of it, he said. Some witnesses reported hearing an explosion, though officials have not yet said what the cause of the fire was.

There were residents trapped inside the trailer that originally caught fire, and crews rescued one person from the home. The person was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries, Reitz said.

Another person was found dead inside the same trailer. At this time it is unknown whether the victims are adults or juveniles.

Reitz said it took some time to get the fire under control and as of 5 p.m. crews were overhauling the scene, checking for hot spots and clearing debris after the flames had been extinguished.