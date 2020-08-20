WATCH NOW: 1 female dead, 1 person airlifted after being rescued from 3-trailer fire, firefighters say

Reitz said it took some time to get the fire under control and as of 5 p.m. crews were overhauling the scene, checking for hot spots and clearing debris after the flames had been extinguished.

The blaze destroyed the trailer that originally caught fire, while the other two were damaged.

Firefighters from New Chicago, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, South Haven, Merrillville and Lake Ridge converged on the scene with multiple tankers.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and nature of the fire. Officials from the New Chicago Fire Department, the main agency that responded, were not immediately available for further information Thursday evening.

Barb Blashill of Valparaiso said a group is currently working to collect items to donate to those who were affected by the fire. Members of the public Facebook group Porter County Neighbors Helping Neighbors, created by Blashill and Jacinda Hinton, immediately began pulling together food, gift cards, clothes and other items to donate.

"One person said her stepdaughter lived in one of the mobile homes that was destroyed," Blashill said. "She was at home with her 3-year-old and 6-month-old when the fire started. Luckily, everyone was able to make it out safe."