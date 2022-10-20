WATCH NOW: 10,000 trees and counting planted across Region

UNION TOWNSHIP — Community partners recently celebrated achieving their goal of planting 10,000 trees in Northwest Indiana by — what else? — planting a burr oak tree at Gabis Arboretum.

“Collectively, working together, we’ve accomplished this awesome goal,” said Drew Hart, natural resources liaison for the U.S. Forest Service’s Chicago office.

“This is the work of many hands and many hearts, working the soil to place a small seed grown from nurseries around the area, taking that tree, depositing it in the soil and watching it grow,” he said.

Some of the trees can grow up to 80 feet tall.

“Planting the tree is the easy part. Just as important, if not more so, is taking care of these trees after planting. Maintaining these trees, watering them each week from spring until fall, keeping them blanketed with mulch, keeping them structurally pruned and healthy, keeping them alive and thriving. That’s a lot of work,” Hart said.

“Planting trees adds such a value to our community. Planting these lungs of the city around schools, around parks, playgrounds and throughout our neighborhoods adds such a wonderful dimension to life on our planet,” he said.

Hart wanted to celebrate not just the effort of planting 10,000 trees but also the trees themselves.

“Trees are good neighbors. Just consider all that they give us,” he said. “Trees will increase in value as they mature and provide us years of benefits throughout the Region. Trees will provide us with cooling shade during times of rising heat, cleaner air that the region desperately need. Trees help us to manage flooding, and trees provide us with solace and beauty.”

Step back and appreciate the beauty, “the living, breathing nature of these good neighbors,” Hart urged.

He said that planting 100,000 more trees is “a very realistic goal.”

The CommuniTree program began in 2017, said Kathy Luther, director of environmental programs at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

“Sometimes it’s scary to invite all the federal agencies to work with you,” she said, but the large number of partnerships made this work well. The 10,000 trees are testimony to that truth.

“They’re going to last a lot longer than my career at NIRPC and other places,” Luther said.

Jennifer Birchfield, natural resources planner for NIRPC, agreed. “It’s community-driven; it’s partner-driven. We’ll not all quibbling over who takes credit.”

NIRPC is working on climate change planning guidelines for the Region’s communities. “Between 2011 and 2016, our Region had 26,000 acres of trees outside of forests,” Luther said. During that time, it lost 142 acres of trees, so carbon emissions went up by 90 tons. “The trees do matter in a lot of ways, and that seems like something we could control.”

The CommuniTree program began as a way to replace ash trees victimized by the emerald ash borer with native species to diversify the urban forest, said Joe Exl, coastal resource coordinator with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“If it was not for this program, I do not know the condition our urban forest would be in,” Hammond parks Superintendent and City Forester Jim Taillon said. “My entire budget every year is for tree removal. We have no money to plant trees.”

“We probably account for 20% of the 10,000 trees planted,” he said, and he’s looking for more locations for future trees.

“We aren’t just planting trees; we are creating a long-lasting connection between people and nature,” said Joel Perez, urban conservationist with The Nature Conservancy. “We are inspiring the future generations that will see those trees grow old and speak on their behalf.”