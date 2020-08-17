WATCH NOW: 109th Avenue at Broadway in Crown Point reopens

CROWN POINT — A portion of one of the city's most traveled roads has reopened after being closed for most of the summer.
The intersection of Broadway and 109th Avenue reopened to motorists Monday with widened lanes and new concrete mediums.
The project was primarily funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), according to previous Times reports.
Earlier this year, the city announced plans to transform the corridor with a 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan, which included several projects for the area, including roundabouts at Mississippi and Iowa streets.
The roundabout at Mississippi and 109th partially opened in mid-July, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing to to access their subdivision.
A portion of 109th Avenue, east of the new roundabout at Mississippi, remained closed to drivers on Monday. The eastern portion of 109th will remain closed while crews finish extending Mississippi Street to connect to 113th Avenue.
During the Aug. 5 Board of Works meeting, city officials announced the project was moving ahead of schedule, and weather-permitting, should open before its original Labor Day completion date.
Though the project is wrapping up, 109th again will have a bustling construction season in 2021.
In 2021, work is expected to begin on the Iowa Street roundabout, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski has said previously. The roundabout is a HSIP and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project, Falkowski said.
Efforts to widen 109th to Interstate 65 through a private project will not begin this year, as a pipeline needs to be relocated first, Falkowski said.
The pipeline, which is under the ditch and bridge before Delaware Parkway, is expected to be relocated this year, he added.
The final phase of the project, an interchange at I-65, will be complete by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The work can take up to two years, according to previous Times reports.
