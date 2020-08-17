WATCH NOW: 109th Avenue at Broadway in Crown Point reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A portion of one of the city's most traveled roads has reopened after being closed for most of the summer.

The intersection of Broadway and 109th Avenue reopened to motorists Monday with widened lanes and new concrete mediums.

The project was primarily funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), according to previous Times reports.

Earlier this year, the city announced plans to transform the corridor with a 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan, which included several projects for the area, including roundabouts at Mississippi and Iowa streets.

The roundabout at Mississippi and 109th partially opened in mid-July, allowing residents of Waterside Crossing to to access their subdivision.

A portion of 109th Avenue, east of the new roundabout at Mississippi, remained closed to drivers on Monday. The eastern portion of 109th will remain closed while crews finish extending Mississippi Street to connect to 113th Avenue.