WATCH NOW: 3 people wanted after holding up gas station at gunpoint, police say

GARY — Three people are suspected of threatening a gas station owner and employee with a handgun and fleeing the scene with stolen goods, police say.
Gary police responded about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the Save Gas Station at 1564 Harrison Blvd., Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
An employee and the store owner told officers three people entered the building and displayed a handgun, Westerfield said.
The two told police the suspects demanded they step out from behind a bulletproof glass slab, but neither complied.
The three suspects then took various items of food from store shelves and fled east from the building, Westerfield said.
Police released security footage of two of the suspects and a photo of a person of interest in the case on Friday.
Police asked anyone with more information or the suspects' identities to contact Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
