WATCH NOW: 6-year-old girl, man die in Gary house fire; grandmother in critical condition, authorities say

GARY — A 6-year-old girl and 21-year-old man died in a house fire early Tuesday in the 500 block of Maryland Street, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
A grandmother self-evacuated and was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital, where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, he said.
Gary firefighters were first called to the two-story home about 4:45 a.m. They were able to enter through a back door, where they found the deceased man in a bedroom toward the back of the house, O'Donnell said.
Firefighters continued the search and found the 6-year-old. She was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where she was pronounced dead, O'Donnell said.
A second family was living in the second story of the home, but were able to escape the blaze, O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell said investigators do not suspect foul play in the fire. An investigation remained underway as of Tuesday morning.
The Gary Fire and Police departments, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Lake County coroner's office and the state fire marshal were still investigating at the two-story home, which was left charred and blackened.
Damage from the fire appeared to affect most of the home's front. Boards were seen falling apart and the roof was partially collapsed.
A neighboring home also appeared to have sustained some damage.
Karis Jones, a resident of a home directly adjacent to that which burned, recalled the grandmother as a dedicated caretaker for her grandchild and sons.
"She is a strong woman," Jones said, adding that the man and child were "her life."
Jones described the 6-year-old as "the sweetest little girl you've ever met."
Another neighbor, Eddie Gomez, described seeing the early-morning blaze and hearing screams of "My baby's inside, my baby's inside."
Gomez shared a similar outlook on the family. He said they were quick to offer him help when he first moved to the neighborhood, even more so than his own family.
"To me, they were really beautiful people. They helped me when I really needed somebody," Gomez said, adding, "I have to be behind them 100% in anything they need."
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
