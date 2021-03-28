WATCH NOW: Adapting enables Dyer to continue to thrive, leaders say

DYER — The past year has been rough on local businesses, but merchants gained from the experience and should be back for a stronger 2021.
That’s the view from Gina Fezler and Kenneth Wilk, two directors of the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber is poised to support local businesses,” said Fezler, a treasury management officer for First Financial Bank, promoting “shop local.”
“Businesses have obeyed the COVID mandates,” said Wilk, an attorney specializing in estate and will planning. “Some have initiated practices that go above and beyond. There’s been a lot of adaptation to bring about more quality.”
Looking ahead, Wilk said merchants “have re-evaluated the business model because of restructuring from the pandemic. Businesses did not wait until the last minute.”
Fezler added that community groups have been gearing up to hold traditional events that raise money for benefits, including scholarships. The idea, she said, is “to get Dyer up and running as soon as possible to safely navigate in the business sector, for Dyer to continue to thrive.”
The pandemic disrupted merchant-client relationship, Wilk said, so much so that “a lot of businesses and the Chamber have increased communication and outreach to clients so they remember us.”
Zoom meetings and virtual events have replaced more traditional, in-person gatherings, he noted.
In some cases, Wilk said, merchants utilized emails and other messages and even taken their business to curbsides to clients “so they see we’re still alive.”
Municipally, this community of 16,000 has shrugged off 2020 with one major project, with more on the way. Town Manager Thomas DeGiulio reports more than $14 million in capital projects to be constructed or designed. This includes more than $3 million in road and infrastructure project.
The town showed off its new $2.5 million fire station in February. The facility, which replaces the older and smaller station nearby, provides storage space for police and parks.
DeGiulio said the town is completing interior wiring for communications equipment at the Central Park Fire Station, along with a natural gas service line for the station’s generator. He added that this summer the emergency preemption signals will be installed on both the new 213th Street facility and the EMS facility on Hart Street.
Elsewhere, DeGiulio reported, work continues at Central Park on concession stands and restrooms. The fourth ball field is complete, with field lights delivered and installed soon. The park’s first storm pond is completed and functional.
DeGiulio said future contracts address landscaping at the new fire station; a new entrance to Central Park; and completion of the park’s ball fields, including pathways, lighting, playground equipment, and landscaping.
Also in the works are renovations at the town’s municipal building. This work, DeGiulio said, includes replacing heating and air conditioning systems and lighting in the clerk-treasurer and park areas.
“The HVAC and LED lighting will save on operating costs, as well as enhance the environment of the work space,” DeGiulio said.
The long-term goal, the town manager said, is to relocate the town hall to Hart Street, across from the EMS facility and as part of the redevelopment of Elmer Miller Park into a larger campus.
“These renovations are a stop-gap measure until we can move the larger project along,” DeGiulio said.
Among the major improvements of the Miller Park redevelopment is the construction of a major floodway project, with Franciscan Health Dyer constructing a two-stage project along Hart Ditch. The hospital is contributing just over $2 million to the project, which will be bid this year, with construction during 2021-22.
Other 2021 municipal projects, in construction, bidding, or design phases, include:
• Water improvements, including a new supply line from Highland on Main Street to Calumet Avenue.
• A new supply line from Munster on Calumet Avenue to the existing storage and pumping facility.
• An improved and metered connection with Schererville at 77th Avenue for emergency situations.
• A new distribution line from the Calumet Avenue facility to 213th Street, to replace an aging line.
• Various improvements at the Calumet Avenue pumping station to accommodate multiple feeds and smooth out flows that have caused water surges which can cause line failure.
• Improvements to Autumn Chase Park, aided by an Indiana Department of Natural Resources grant.
As did the business community, DeGiulio said town government also adapted to COVID-19.
“We split public works employees into work groups to minimize the chance of disease transmission,” DeGiulio said. “Police and fire personnel operated under precautionary operating procedures.”
Otherwise, DeGiulo said, “We have been working through the last 12 months with minimal disruption. We have been conducting live stream and virtual meetings to keep the public involved in the governing process.”
In December the town sold $14 million in bonds for system-wide water and park projects and general improvements.
“This will keep us busy in 2021,” DeGiulio said.