WATCH NOW: Adapting enables Dyer to continue to thrive, leaders say

DYER — The past year has been rough on local businesses, but merchants gained from the experience and should be back for a stronger 2021.

That’s the view from Gina Fezler and Kenneth Wilk, two directors of the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber is poised to support local businesses,” said Fezler, a treasury management officer for First Financial Bank, promoting “shop local.”

“Businesses have obeyed the COVID mandates,” said Wilk, an attorney specializing in estate and will planning. “Some have initiated practices that go above and beyond. There’s been a lot of adaptation to bring about more quality.”

Looking ahead, Wilk said merchants “have re-evaluated the business model because of restructuring from the pandemic. Businesses did not wait until the last minute.”

Fezler added that community groups have been gearing up to hold traditional events that raise money for benefits, including scholarships. The idea, she said, is “to get Dyer up and running as soon as possible to safely navigate in the business sector, for Dyer to continue to thrive.”