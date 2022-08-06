WATCH NOW: All Breed Classic Horse Show a family affair

CROWN POINT — Competing at the Lake County Fair All Breed Classic Horse Show is all in the family for the Brumms.

Lake County Fair memories for the family, whose base is AG Stables out of Crown Point, abound through the years and over countless summers.

The memories include a costume class win in 1979 for 2-year-old Josh Brumm, who rode dressed as Big Bird and still has the trophy in his basement, and a proposal of marriage by his younger brother, Zach Brumm, to his wife, Brooke Brumm, at the Lake County Fair some 11 years ago.

Josh Brumm, whose son, Jalen Brumm, 6, was competing in the lead line competition Saturday, loves the fair so much he traveled back to Crown Point from his home in Boston.

"I've traveled all over, and this fair is the best place in the world. If I could bottle the smells of the fair, I would," Josh Brumm said.

Brooke Brumm, of Crown Point, was busy getting her sons Casy, 2, and Mack, 5, ready for their events, including a stick horse competition for her youngest and the lead line category for her oldest.

Cousins Otto Brueckman, 2, and Hugo Bruekman, 5, also competed with the 2-year-olds in the stick horse category and the 5-year-olds in the lead line category.

The four little boys were dressed in western shirts and hats and jeans and ready for their competition.

"This is where I met my husband. Our family and his family were rivals," Brooke Brumm said.

Her husband proposed to her at the fair, an event family matriarch, Anne Brumm, said she knew about ahead of time and videotaped.

The fair has held a romantic connection for Anne Brumm, and her husband, Garry Brumm, who were celebrating their 46th anniversary Saturday.

"We always celebrate our anniversary at the fair," Anne Brumm said.

Competing at the Lake County Fair horse show is also a long-time tradition for Bri Stimson, 37, of Crown Point, who came to compete with her son, Ty Stimson, 10.

"He's a fifth-generation horseman," Bri Stimson said of her son.

Bri Stimson has loved and ridden horses since a teenager growing up in Hobart and has most recently competed in the World Championship in Cloversdale, Ill.

She rode Pete, a Buckskin quarter horse at the World Championship competition and also rode him in earlier competition Saturday at the Lake County Fair.

Bri Stimson and her horse Pete have won 16 buckles or World Title championships in various competitions.

"I love this horse so much I wanted to compete with him at the Lake County Fair," she said.

Ty Stimson, who has been riding ever since he could sit in a saddle, was competing in the afternoon while riding Charlie, a quarter horse.

"We just like the fair so much; it's so much fun," Bri Stimson said.

The heat and humidity at the fair Saturday didn't deter audience member Audrey Domar, who traveled to the fair from Oak Forest, Ill.

Domar, who sat in front in her own portable chair she brought from home, said she has been coming to the fair for some 15 years primarily to watch the horse competition.

"I have always liked horses, and this is close to watch since you are right there looking through the fence. And I like the convenience of the food tents nearby," Domar said.

Domar said she owns a horse named Dream Walker but hasn't gotten the opportunity to ride her in recent times.

"I have had a horse since 1987 but stopped riding after hip replacement surgery," Domar said.