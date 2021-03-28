WATCH NOW: Ambitious projects in store for Winfield

WINFIELD — There's no stopping progress in Winfield even in the midst of a pandemic, town officials say.
"We're growing like crazy and for the last 10 years we've been preparing for this...We've created a nice place and people want to live here," Town Council President Gerald Stiener.
Stiener said town officials and employees have been careful and followed state COVID guidelines this past year.
"We had almost no instances of COVID-19 cases," Stiener said.
With only a few exceptions, the town has continued to hold its meetings in-person.
"We felt it was important to have a place to speak," he said.
One of the major projects that will be tacked this summer is improvements to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard.
The Town Council open bids for the project last month and was expected to award the contract earlier this month.
Stiener said the town received a Community Crossing grant for $1 million, as well as funds from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, to complete the improvements, which are projected to cost $1.5 million.
"We're very grateful to both those groups because we don't have the money to make those improvements on our own," Stiener said.
Stiener called the intersection "very dangerous."
"It's a major improvement to 109th Avenue and will help keep traffic flowing, help avoid accidents, and we're all excited about it," Stiener said.
The project includes lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists; widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane; adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th; and installing a new culvert, project documents show.
Work on the project is expected to begin in July, Stiener said.
Winfield, which was incorporated in 1993, still has plenty of room to grow.
"About 70% of the town is vacant land," Stiener said.
Room to grow and a low tax rate will continue to attract new residents, Stiener said.
The population was 4,383 in the 2010 census and has continued to increase, Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson said.
"I'm confident we'll be over 6,000 in the next census," Anderson said.
One of the major attractions to Winfield is its low tax rates which, for its size, are the lowest in the state.
Winfield's general fund tax rate is a little over 6 cents while most towns in the same population range of 5,000 to 10,000 average around 90 cents, Anderson said.
"It is a curse and a blessing," Anderson said.
With growth in mind, one of the newer residential subdivisions is Latitude, 143 lots for single-family homes located on 117th Avenue west of Randolph Street.
The subdivision, a mix of two-story cottages and ranch-style homes, start around $300,000. Construction began in 2019.
"This is the first brand-new subdivision approved in Winfield since 2007," Anderson said.
The Town Council last month approved plans for Clover Grove, an 81-lot residential subdivision proposed for the southwest corner of Randolph and 117th streets.
Chip Krusemark, land acquisition manager for Olthof, explained that Clover Grove includes 57 single-family units and 24 villa homes. Single-family homes, Krusemark said, could range between 1,700 and 3,130 square feet in size, with villas ranging between 1,400 and 1,900 square feet.
Krusemark said these residences typically cost around $370,000 for single-family units and $270,000 for villas.
Krusemark said Olthof is hoping to break ground this summer on the development.
As the town continues to grow, Stiener said quality of life remains at the forefront.
One of the Town Council's priorities has been the completion of a 9-acre community park that features new playground equipment, a walking path and a pavilion.
"I think the park is awesome. It gets used a lot; we have festivals there. It kind of helped create that sense of community," Stiener said.
As developers continue to come into Winfield, Stiener said there will be opportunities for substantial, larger parks that allow for more activities.
And developers will be asked to assist with the creation of new parks, whether through land or money donations.
Those future parks will be on a larger size, similar to the 9-acre park on Randolph Street.
"We don't want a ton of little tiny tot parks," Stiener said.