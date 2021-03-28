WATCH NOW: Ambitious projects in store for Winfield

More than 12,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 2020. There are real names, faces and human stories behind that staggering number. This Sunday, The Times partners with 11 Indiana news agencies to share the stories of dozens of “Hoosiers We’ve Lost” in a special print section an…

WINFIELD — There's no stopping progress in Winfield even in the midst of a pandemic, town officials say.

"We're growing like crazy and for the last 10 years we've been preparing for this...We've created a nice place and people want to live here," Town Council President Gerald Stiener.

Stiener said town officials and employees have been careful and followed state COVID guidelines this past year.

"We had almost no instances of COVID-19 cases," Stiener said.

With only a few exceptions, the town has continued to hold its meetings in-person.

"We felt it was important to have a place to speak," he said.

One of the major projects that will be tacked this summer is improvements to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

The Town Council open bids for the project last month and was expected to award the contract earlier this month.

Stiener said the town received a Community Crossing grant for $1 million, as well as funds from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, to complete the improvements, which are projected to cost $1.5 million.