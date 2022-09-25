WATCH NOW: Bikers line streets in support of veterans

HIGHLAND — From one end of Wicker Memorial Park to the other, bikers were there Sunday for the annual Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride. An estimated 2,000 motorcycles were expected for one purpose.

“We're giving back to veterans,” said Enrique Herrera, of Highland, a Marine veteran who served 1990-94.

Joining Herrera was with his son, Xavier, 11, and his brother, Cosme Herrera, of Hammond, who served in the Army 1997-2002. He saw action in Bosnia and Kosova.

“We’re getting together with veterans,” Cosme said. “Veterans do a lot — the ones serving, the ones here and the ones not here.”

The ride, which started in 1999, is a partnership of the North Township Trustee’s Office with the Wicker Park Memorial Fund and the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association.

Trustee Adrian Santos called Sunday’s numbers “truly humbling,” a testament to the importance of area veterans.

With assistance from local and county police departments, the 27-mile route traveled through Highland, Munster, Dyer, Schererville, Merrillville, Gary, Calumet Township and back to Highland.

Along the route, supporters cheered participants from lawn chairs and their vehicles. Fire trucks suspended a large American flag near the intersection of Ridge Road and N. Broad Street in Griffith.

Not everyone rode motorcycles. Coming off a stroke, Bobby Fields of Matteson, Illinois, brought his truck. He served in the Army 1963-75, along with three years in the National Guard.

“I’m here because I’m a veteran,” Fields said. “We need to thank these people for fighting for our country.”

Not all riders were veterans. Jill Kane supports American Legion Post 261 in her hometown of Cedar Lake.

“This is for the veterans, and this is a great benefit every year,” she said. “Anything I can do to help them, this is for them.”

Theresa Sulski of Burnham, Illinois, has volunteered at the ride for eight years. Her son Andrew rode in this year’s parade.

Sulski continues to volunteer as a tribute to her father, the late Ines Carrillo, who served in World War II and was involved in the liberation of the Philippines.

“I do it to honor him and my other family members serving now,” Sulski said.

Many participants decorated their bikes with flags. That included Ricky Gray, of Valparaiso, who served in the Army during the Vietnam era, 1973-79.

“I do this for the fellowship with other veterans,” said Gray, a V4V rider since 2016.

Near him was Walter Sandoval, of Valparaiso, an Army veteran of 1966-69, including two years in Vietnam. He was a mountaintop radio operator on Hill 837, which today, he said, is a tourist attraction.

“I love doing this ride,” Sandoval. “It’s a lot of people, lot of motorcycles and I grew up with motorcycles.”

He added, “A lot of times, people take veterans for granted. Regardless of whether you’re Democrat or Republican, we’re all Americans.”

Craig Allen, of Portage, was in his second ride. Not a veteran, he was riding for all veterans, including some friends.

“This helps veterans not only financially but mentally,” Allen said. “It lets people know we’re here for them and we back them.”

Jeff Richmond, a friend who served in the Navy 1990-94, has been a regular rider in the benefit. “I do this for the cause and because of all they sacrificed,” he said of veterans.

Tim and Mary Toppen of Manteno, Illinois, did not serve in the military, but they have relatives and friends who served. That includes Aaron Toppen, a cousin’s son, who was killed by friendly fire while deployed to Afghanistan in 2014.

“One of my regrets is that I never served in the military,” Tim said.

“We’re only here to support the veterans,” Mary added. “Veterans have needs, like meals, medicines and housing. We should support them for all they do for us.”

The pre-ride program featured the posting of colors by AVMRA members and speeches by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who called the ride a time “to celebrate America.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lorenzo Mendoza, the guest speaker, called the ride “an opportunity for veterans to maintain the camaraderie whey shared by serving, ... and an opportunity for the community to show its appreciation for our veterans.”

Originally from East Chicago, Mendoza now lives in Schererville. He served in the USAF for 26 years, 1991-2017. That included tours in Korea and Italy.

Mendoza recalled his military duty as “fantastic, the opportunity to serve my country, a chance to meet different people and a chance to lead and mentor.”