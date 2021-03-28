WATCH NOW: Busy future in store for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville has much to celebrate this year.
The town will commemorate its golden anniversary at the end of the year, and there will be multiple events to recognize the milestone.
Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said a committee of residents has been established to plan the events to honor the history of Merrillville, which incorporated on Dec. 30, 1971.
The programs are expected to take place each quarter, and they will culminate with a larger event at the end of the year to celebrate Merrillville’s 50th anniversary.
Merrillville is known for having diverse residents, and the town looks to show its commitment to the community by having diversity training for its employees and elected officials.
“If we train all our employees, it will prove valuable for everyone, not just in their work lives but with their families,” Hardaway said. “It creates conversations at home.”
He said the training sessions will start in April, and they will occur over five weeks.
The study circles are viewed as a way to help officials “attain knowledge and gain exposure to the existence and realities of racism, institutional racism and privilege,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “By planting seeds of change, participants will have the opportunity to view the community, especially any discriminated individual or group, through a more comprehensive lens.”
Hardaway said the Merrillville Community School Corp. has collaborated with the town to provide the training opportunity.
“I’m excited about it,” Hardaway said. “It’s been sorely needed for years.”
Following a year of challenges, the town was excited when it recently opened the doors of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway.
The 94,000-square-foot facility has long been needed in Merrillville, and that need has grown during the pandemic.
“People are dying to get out and do things and that’s what we’re here to do,” Parks Director Jan Orlich said.
The $24 million center features three basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock/boulder climbing wall, a fitness area and an elevated track. It also offers multi-function event space for weddings, conferences, meetings and other occasions. Outside of the center is an athletic field for team sports.
It appears the community center won’t be the only facility to offer activities and programming.
Epic United Volleyball Club has proposed constructing a 60,000-square-foot building adjacent to the community center. The Epic facility is expected to offer athletic instruction and sports tournaments.
There also have been conversations about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana occupying space there for its youth programming.
Town officials also are expecting a strong year of economic growth in Merrillville.
There are several projects taking place in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway.
Amazon is building a delivery station in AmeriPlex, and it’s scheduled to open this year.
Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at the delivery station will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
A new $21.5 million building is among other work happening in AmeriPlex. Midwest Truck & Auto Parts is expanding its operations, and it will occupy about 45% of the new 279,000-square-foot facility.
In addition to growth in the community, the town is making a significant investment this year for infrastructure improvements.
The Town Council authorized a bond issue of about $6 million, and about 100 streets in town will be paved this year with that funding.
Town officials said there is a significant need to complete the roadwork.
“We didn’t pave (in 2020) because of COVID, so we have some catching up to do,” Bella said.
The road projects planned for this year will take place in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th wards.
The work planned in the 1st Ward includes paving of 61st Place, 65th Avenue, Roosevelt Place, Hendricks Street and Ellsworth Place.
Paving in the 3rd Ward includes Pierce Place, Johnson Street, Polk Street, 70th Place and 79th Place.
In the 4th Ward, Jennings Street, Morton Street, Chase Street, 75th Place and 76th Avenue are among streets that will be paved.
Work in the 5th Ward will include Independence Street, Wright Street, McKinley Street, 78th Avenue and 79th Avenue.
The 7th Ward will see 59th Place, 60th Place, 62nd Avenue, Van Buren Street, Tyler Place and others receive improvements.
Town officials said streets in the 2nd and 6th wards will be paved in 2022 using funds from a separate bond issue.