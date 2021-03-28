WATCH NOW: Busy future in store for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville has much to celebrate this year.

The town will commemorate its golden anniversary at the end of the year, and there will be multiple events to recognize the milestone.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said a committee of residents has been established to plan the events to honor the history of Merrillville, which incorporated on Dec. 30, 1971.

The programs are expected to take place each quarter, and they will culminate with a larger event at the end of the year to celebrate Merrillville’s 50th anniversary.

Merrillville is known for having diverse residents, and the town looks to show its commitment to the community by having diversity training for its employees and elected officials.

“If we train all our employees, it will prove valuable for everyone, not just in their work lives but with their families,” Hardaway said. “It creates conversations at home.”

He said the training sessions will start in April, and they will occur over five weeks.