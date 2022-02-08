 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Car rolls over in wreck following I-65 pursuit, police say

  • 0
Crash i65

The vehicle ended up on its roof in the crash. 

 Anna Ortiz
https://fb.watch/b2BqiDRl4T/

MERRILLVILLE — A car ended up on its roof following a chase on Interstate 65 on Tuesday afternoon. 

Around 2 p.m. a blue Nissan crashed on northbound I-65 at the 255 mile marker near the Merrillville exit, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. 

The northbound lanes in the area of the crash are down to only one open lane, with traffic moving slowly through the area. Fifield said to expect delays. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Fifield said the crash happened during a pursuit. 

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. Waffco Towing assisted first responders with clean up. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Schererville attraction will make a splash

New Schererville attraction will make a splash

Schererville is bringing a splash pad to Scherwood Park. After looking at a wide array of features, the parks department decided to hear directly from its target demographic — first graders. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts