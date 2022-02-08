WATCH NOW: Car rolls over in wreck following I-65 pursuit, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A car ended up on its roof following a chase on Interstate 65 on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. a blue Nissan crashed on northbound I-65 at the 255 mile marker near the Merrillville exit, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

The northbound lanes in the area of the crash are down to only one open lane, with traffic moving slowly through the area. Fifield said to expect delays.

Fifield said the crash happened during a pursuit.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. Waffco Towing assisted first responders with clean up.

