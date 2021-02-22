WATCH NOW: Crown Point cancels 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade

CROWN POINT — For the second year in a row, the city of Crown Point has canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“Governor Eric Holcomb, of the state of Indiana, continues to extend the public health emergency and restrictions on nonessential gatherings,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a press release.

"We are hopeful the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the decreased positivity rate, will allow us to gather soon."

Though the traditional nighttime parade won't happen this year, the city is moving forward with corned beef and cabbage dinners.

Similar to last year, the dinners will be offered at a drive-thru service from noon to 3 p.m. March 17 while supplies last at Crown Point Fire and Rescue, 126 N. East St.

Each meal includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, bread, butter, dessert and a beverage. Adult meals will be $10 and senior meals will be $9. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted, according to a press release.