Crown Point cancels 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade
WATCH NOW: Crown Point cancels 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade

Crown Point cancels 2021 St. Patrick's Day parade

Paradegoers line the barricades on Main Street March 17, 2019, ahead of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — For the second year in a row, the city of Crown Point has canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“Governor Eric Holcomb, of the state of Indiana, continues to extend the public health emergency and restrictions on nonessential gatherings,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a press release.

"We are hopeful the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the decreased positivity rate, will allow us to gather soon."

Though the traditional nighttime parade won't happen this year, the city is moving forward with corned beef and cabbage dinners.

Similar to last year, the dinners will be offered at a drive-thru service from noon to 3 p.m. March 17 while supplies last at Crown Point Fire and Rescue, 126 N. East St.

Each meal includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, bread, butter, dessert and a beverage. Adult meals will be $10 and senior meals will be $9. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted, according to a press release.

The city also is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day drawing contest. Entries are due by March 15, and contest rules are available at www.crownpoint.in.gov.

Also taking place this year is the downtown business window decorating contest, where residents will vote for their favorite holiday window display.

Businesses that wish to participate should email ajansen@crownpoint.in.gov to register. Windows should be decorated by March 12, and voting will be open on the city's website from March 15 until March 26.

Winners will be announced during the April City Council meeting and receive an engraved award plaque.

Fruit-shaking tractor in Spain gets the internet talking

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

