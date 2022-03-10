WATCH NOW: Crown Point church holds prayer service for Ukraine

CROWN POINT — One by one candles were lit and voices raised in a song about peace as folks came to pray for those in Ukraine.

Among those participants who gathered on the cold Wednesday night at the First United Methodist Church were Kris and Don Hoffman, of Crown Point.

"We felt so moved watching events on TV and felt we had to do something. We feel prayer was important. God changes things," Kris Hoffman said.

The First United Methodist Church held the community prayer gathering in the front lawn of the church to show support for the people of Ukraine and to pray for peace in the world, Pastor Mark Wilkins said.

After everyone gathered, Wilkins gave a short speech in which he said that although none wanted to be there, but all who came together did so because of a commonality after watching with growing horror and disbelief the events occurring in the Ukraine.

"It leaves us with a feeling of sadness, anger and incredible helplessness," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said that the question, "What can I do?" can be turned into, "What we can do, we will."

"We gather to stand with Ukraine and all of humanity as we cry out for peace," Wilkins said.

Danno Lambert, an assistant church pastor, said, "Tonight we stand for the people and one thing is certain, they are hurting people."

Lambert said in addition to prayer, those wanting to help can donate money to ENCORE Ministry, which provides direct assistance to those in the Ukraine and those fleeing Ukraine.

"One-hundred percent of the donation will go to them," Lambert said.

A collection also was taken at the event.

"Keep the people of the Ukraine and Russia in your prayers. We thank you for standing with us on this," Lambert said.

Wilkins in his final prayer asked those who gathered to pray for those in Russia who dare to speak out.

He also said that although it's difficult to pray for ones' enemies that he also prayed for Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, in hopes of turning him around.

"We cry out for the day of peace," Wilkins said.

Earlier in the day preschoolers had planted 250 small Ukrainian flags near where the prayer gathering was held and flags were also placed in the downtown square.

An outside stage, on back of which was hung the United States and Ukraine flag, was used by the pastors and a group of musicians who played the song, "Let There Be Peace on Earth."

Al Fillmon and Arlene Malocha, both of Our Lady of Consolation Church in Merrillville, were among those who gathered in support.

"We are praying for peace above all," Fillmon said.

"It all goes back to God," Malocha said.

For more information about donations to the Ukraine, go to the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point Facebook page or call the church office at 219-663-1515.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.