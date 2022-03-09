WATCH NOW: Crown Point preschoolers, parishioners show support for Ukraine

CROWN POINT — Preschoolers as young as 3 years old helped plant small Ukraine flags in front of the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

The 250 yellow and blue flags were placed as a show of support to those living in Ukraine who have been under attack by the Russians, pastor Mark Wilkins said.

"Peace to the Ukraine and peace to the world," Wilkins said as part of a short prayer following the placement of the flags.

Some 29 preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 from the churches' Play and Learn Preschool, helped with the placement, director Karen Artim said.

Artim said a careful discussion, based on the age of the children, will be held.

"We will tell them that the people in the Ukraine need to be kept in our thoughts," Artim said.

The placement in the ground of the flags by preschoolers and church parishioners was a prelude to the community prayer gathering held at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the church.

Another 200 Ukrainian flags were to be placed around the Crown Point downtown square, Wilkins said.

"As a community, a nation and a world, we have all been horrified by the events in the Ukraine during the last several weeks. The cost in terms of human suffering, as well as loss of liberty and freedom has been heartbreaking for us to watch, leaving us sad and frustrated," Wilkins said in a message sent to church parishioners.

Wilkins said initially he was going to just fly the Ukraine flag outside the church then he came up with the idea of multiple flags.

"It was the snowball effect ... All of us have been watching the news and feel helpless and not knowing what to do," Wilkins said.

His next thought was to invite people to the church to pray.

"(The idea) got bigger and bigger and it evolved to everything," Wilkins said.

The event isn't without precedence since the church has had previous prayer vigils including one for school shootings.

The church also holds and annual 9/11 community service to honor law enforcement, first responders and victims.

"We try and make this area as busy as we can," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said the intent of the church is to give people in the community a venue to show support and lift up Ukraine and the world in prayer.

Leslie Essex, a church parishioner, came Wednesday to help place the flags in the ground.

"I can't come tonight so I wanted a way to help. It's a tragedy what they are going through over there so we will show solidarity," Essex said.

Another parishioner, Clark Kramer, echoed her sentiments as he helped place flags on the ground.

"I came to show our solidarity with the people of the Ukraine," Kramer said.

