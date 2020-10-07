 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen receives honor after act of kindness goes viral
WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen receives honor after act of kindness goes viral

CROWN POINT — Izayah Edwards never thought he would meet the mayor or a state representative for helping someone while at work. 

On Tuesday afternoon, however, that's exactly what happened. 

The 17-year-old Merrillville High School senior was given an "Outstanding Citizen Award" in front on the Historic Lake County Courthouse by state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, and Crown Point Mayor David Uran. 

During one of his shifts as a bagger at Jewel-Osco in Crown Point, Edwards noticed an elderly customer searching her purse after coming $20 short on her grocery bill, which totaled about $150, according to a previous Times report.

So, he paid the rest of her bill — an action that led to a viral Facebook post that has been shared thousands of times. 

"I just did what I thought was the right thing to do. I hope it inspires other people to just be kind and understanding to others," Edwards said. 

Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco, said the supermarket company is proud to have the teen as an employee. 

"Izayah Edwards' compassion in this situation wasn't anything he expected to get recognition for, and we commend his actions," Withers said in a news release. "It reflects our commitment towards caring for the communities we serve and treating all Jewel-Osco customers with kindness and respect."

Along with the award, Edwards also was given gift cards to local eateries, as well as a gift basket from Breanne Zolfo, owner of Cafe Fresco and founder of Community Love, on behalf of the group and The Square & Co. Collective. 

Edwards later told The Times the experience was "surreal."

"I'm awestruck right now by everything," Edwards said with a laugh. 

The Crown Point teen said since the post went viral, customers have tried to give him money, which he can't accept. 

"For the most part, people say really nice things to me, and I think that's the most rewarding part of it all," Edwards said.

Edwards added he has seen the elderly customer since the mid-September encounter. 

"I actually saw her the other day, and I found out that she didn't have enough money because her refrigerator had broke, and she had to buy a new one," he said. "I thought it was nice that she remembered me. She was still very thankful." 

Beck said Edwards' action is the "embodiment of Hoosier hospitality."

“The Good Citizen Awards are meant to honor and further inspire kindness and humility amongst our fellow neighbors," Beck said in a news release. "Izayah is truly one of the best among us, as he acted without expectation of recognition, which is why I am all the more honored to present him with this award today."

Uran commended Edwards for stepping in to help the elderly customer. 

"I'm sure when you did this generosity in that moment in time, this wasn't your intention," Uran said. "With everything going on today, we're looking for things to unite people, and you and your generation and your kindness is a step in that right direction. ... If we have more of that, I think tomorrow would be better than today. You're a great example of citizenship that we really pride here in the city of Crown Point." 

Michelle Ward, Edwards' mom, said she was proud of her son. 

"He's just all together a good kid, so I wasn't shocked by it. It's not shocking because that's who he is —  a good person," Ward said. 

Edwards also was honored by the Merrillville Community School Corp. Board of Education during its Tuesday evening meeting.

