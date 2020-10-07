WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen receives honor after act of kindness goes viral

Along with the award, Edwards also was given gift cards to local eateries, as well as a gift basket from Breanne Zolfo, owner of Cafe Fresco and founder of Community Love, on behalf of the group and The Square & Co. Collective.

Edwards later told The Times the experience was "surreal."

"I'm awestruck right now by everything," Edwards said with a laugh.

The Crown Point teen said since the post went viral, customers have tried to give him money, which he can't accept.

"For the most part, people say really nice things to me, and I think that's the most rewarding part of it all," Edwards said.

Edwards added he has seen the elderly customer since the mid-September encounter.

"I actually saw her the other day, and I found out that she didn't have enough money because her refrigerator had broke, and she had to buy a new one," he said. "I thought it was nice that she remembered me. She was still very thankful."

Beck said Edwards' action is the "embodiment of Hoosier hospitality."