WATCH NOW: Interstate reopened after driver airlifted from semi crash on I-80/94

April 6, 2021
LAKE STATION — One driver was airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday on the Borman Expressway near Ripley Street, Indiana State Police said.
Two separate wrecks resulted in a flurry of debris and chemical leaks on the roadway, causing a portion of Interstate 94 to be closed for a total of 12 hours, Indiana State Police reported.
All lanes were temporarily shut down on I-94 near the crash scenes, with one lane of traffic able to move on the inside shoulder, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield. The area was reopened as of 2:30 p.m.
At 1:30 a.m. police were called to a wreck on eastbound I-80/94 at the 15-mile marker. Preliminary investigations show that a 2015 black Dodge Dart was heading east on the interstate when it struck the rear of a black 2014 Toyota Camry, police said. The force of the collision caused the Toyota to spin out from the right lane into the left lane, where it came to a stop.
The Dodge continued into the median wall and then came to a rest in the left lane. Debris was scattered across the interstate and all three lanes of I-94 had to be shut down around the crash.
While police were investigating the wreck, another multi-vehicle crash involving semis happened at 2 p.m. at the 14.8 mile marker of I-94. One of the semis was hauling paint, which was spilled across the highway, Fifield said.
Investigations show that the driver of a FedEx semitrailer pulling two semitrailers slowed down due to the traffic backup, and was then struck by a Volvo truck from behind.
This impact caused a mass amount of paint and diesel fuel to spill on the road. The driver of the Volvo was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by Lake Station firefighters.
The driver was injured and airlifted to a trauma hospital in Illinois.
"It's going to be creating headaches all morning, I would anticipate, for the next several hours," Fifield said in a video recorded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Waffco Towing assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and the identities and current conditions of those involved has not been released.
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.