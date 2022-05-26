 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Driver unable to see bicyclist before crash, Cedar Lake police say

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR LAKE — A driver was reportedly unable to see a bicyclist riding down the middle of the street Thursday night before striking him and sending him to the hospital with injuries to his upper body and head.

"(Cedar Lake Police) Chief (William) Fisher advised that this section of roadway does not have lighting and is very dark this time of night," the department said in a press release.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of 145th Avenue, police said.

Police said they arrived to find the bicyclist lying injured in the roadway. The bicyclist was reportedly a juvenile.

"Cedar Lake Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid to the bicyclist," police said. "The bicyclist was transported to Franciscan Health Center in Crown Point by the Cedar Lake Fire Department."

Police were unable to give a status on the bicyclist and said an identification is being withheld pending the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle and passengers were uninjured, police said.

Cedar Lake police and fire were assisted by St. John police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Lake County Sheriff’s Traffic Division.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Cedar Lake Police Officer Richard Pennington.

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

