WATCH NOW: Endangered baby birds released at Dunes after being rescued by kids

CEDAR LAKE — Two endangered baby birds now call Indiana Dunes National Park home after being rescued from a window well in Cedar Lake.

On July 2, two 11-year-old girls, Lily Alexander and Aria Alfonzo, found the two chicks while checking window wells in their Cedar Lake neighborhood, said Lourdes Castellanos, Humane Indiana communications and marketing manager.

The two girls, both animal lovers, take it upon themselves to routinely knock on neighbors’ doors to ask permission to check local window wells for wildlife that get trapped in the steep walls of the enclosures. In their mission to help Cedar Lake critters, they have rescued snakes, frogs and mice that would have otherwise likely perished.

“We don’t want them to die,” Lily Alexander told Humane Indiana staff.

Majorie Alexander, Lily Alexander’s mother, said at first the girls thought the chicks were mice but when they picked them up, they discovered they were baby birds. The girls rescued the trapped chicks and brought them home, where Majorie Alexander contacted Humane Indiana Wildlife about the discovery.