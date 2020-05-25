WATCH NOW: Fallen heroes honored with Memorial Day celebrations in NWI

Though the Legion wasn't able to gather at the cemetery for its traditional event, Stone said that doesn't change the meaning of Memorial Day.

"Just because this has happened doesn't mean we can't pay respects to our fallen heroes," Stone said. "This (is) what this is all about. Whether it be with 100 people or one person, it's still in honor of our veterans, our fallen heroes."

American Legion Post 20 Cmdr. Les Easto said the servicemen and women honored Monday came from all walks of life.

"They didn’t go to war because they loved to fight. They were called to be a part of something bigger than themselves," Easto said. "They were ordinary people who responded extraordinary in extreme times. They rose to the nations call because they wanted to protect our nation, which had given them and us so much."

Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who kicked off the city's virtual ceremony, said the holiday is a time for people to connect with history and its core values by honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Memorial Day is a time to remember that American way of life is not cheap, but rather being purchased with the lives and the blood of so many who have sacrificed for us to live free," Uran said.