WATCH NOW: Family pleads for information after losing 8-year-old hit by stray bullet

EAST CHICAGO — Women and men wept Sunday as they gathered to honor an 8-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet as she did her homework in her home. They urged anyone with information to come forward.
Timiya Andrews died Wednesday at a Chicago hospital, nearly a week after she was shot in the head Oct. 22 by someone who fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside her East Chicago home, police said.
Timiya's mother, Schannel Merrill, hugged family and friends Sunday as she stood on her front porch in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue.
"It's not OK, but I'm going to be OK," she said. "Hold your kids a little tighter. Hug them a little longer."
Merrill and other family members urged anyone with information about the shooting to talk to police.
Speaking up doesn't "make you a snitch," an aunt said. But it can make you a hero, a lifesaver or even a better person.
Timiya's uncle, Charles Elton, held a baby as he told the crowd the gun violence that took his niece's life was ridiculous.
"If you've seen something, say something," he said.
After a moment of silence, the family welcomed more than two dozen people who marched up their block to join them in releasing balloons for Timiya.
"Tell for Timiya," the crowd shouted as the balloons were released.
Timiya's teacher, Helen Steinback, said Timiya's death is tragic, and it's scary the gunfire occurred just a block from their school, Harrison Elementary.
"She was really fun-loving and outgoing," Steinback said of Timiya.
Ray Castaneda, co-founder of Stop the Violence Movement East Chicago, said he helped organize the march to show Timiya's neighbors they don't have to be scared.
"Another innocent kid getting murdered," he said. "It's time to stand up. We're gonna call the cops, and take our streets back."
Castaneda and others pushed a black casket with a small red poinsettia on top of it down Magoun Avenue.
"It's to send a message," he said. "There are two futures in street life. A 6-foot grave or an 8-by-10 cell."
At the corner of Magoun and West 145th Street, Castaneda told those gathered not to be afraid of retaliation by gang members for talking to police.
The day after Timiya was shot, East Chicago police were active in the neighborhood, he said.
Neighbor Rachel Rodriguez held a large teddy bear as she told the crowd crime on Magoun Avenue needs to stop.
"She had her whole life ahead of her," Rodriguez said. "Bullets ain't got no name on them."
Rodriguez said there have been three shootings in the 4500 block of Magoun in the four months she's lived there.
"They be steady coming here," she said.
Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Timiya's family has started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral arrangements and medical expenses. The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com under the name Timiya Andrews.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. People also can submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Tipsters should be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact them if a reward is being sought.
Tips also can be submitted to East Chicago police Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.
