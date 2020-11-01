WATCH NOW: Family pleads for information after losing 8-year-old hit by stray bullet

EAST CHICAGO — Women and men wept Sunday as they gathered to honor an 8-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet as she did her homework in her home. They urged anyone with information to come forward.

Timiya Andrews died Wednesday at a Chicago hospital, nearly a week after she was shot in the head Oct. 22 by someone who fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside her East Chicago home, police said.

Timiya's mother, Schannel Merrill, hugged family and friends Sunday as she stood on her front porch in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue.

"It's not OK, but I'm going to be OK," she said. "Hold your kids a little tighter. Hug them a little longer."

Merrill and other family members urged anyone with information about the shooting to talk to police.

Speaking up doesn't "make you a snitch," an aunt said. But it can make you a hero, a lifesaver or even a better person.

Timiya's uncle, Charles Elton, held a baby as he told the crowd the gun violence that took his niece's life was ridiculous.

"If you've seen something, say something," he said.