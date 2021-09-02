WATCH NOW: Family sues dam owner after losing 5 members in tubing tragedy

Ruben Villano, 35, Bridish Crawford's partner, his children Irene Villano, 18, and Eric Villano, 14; and cousin Karlos Villano, 14, of LaPorte, were able to cling to the dam for 11 hours before rescuers came to their aid.

Irene Villano said she was able to gain a hold on the dam with a pinkie finger and then her feet, and other family members held onto her.

She watched the sun set and rise again before she and her family members were rescued, Allen said.

“The Villano family had no idea, nor does most of the public at large, that low-head dams are treacherous," he said. "These dams are known as 'drowning machines' by those who own or operate them," said Allen, whose Allen Law Group represents the family along with North Carolina law firm Edwards Kirby.

Allen used photos to show how placid a river can look beyond a low-head dam to someone on a tube or boat.

About 150 low-head dams exist in Indiana, and there are 200 to 300 in Illinois, he said. Some estimates put the number at more than 1,000 in North Carolina, but no official inventory exists, Allen said.

The attorney said hundreds have died as a result of encounters with low-head dams, but many remain unguarded.

