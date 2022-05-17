 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze in St. John home with partial structural collapse

  • 0
stj 1.jpg

A single-family, two-story home was found to be on fire, and multiple departments were called to assist. 

 Anna Ortiz, The Times

ST. JOHN — Firefighters battled a blaze that caused the partial collapse of a St. John home Tuesday night.

At 7:50 p.m. crews responded to a residential fire in the 10000 block of Birchwood Drive, St. John Fire Department Chief Kevin LaDuke said. 

A single-family, two-story home was found to be on fire, and multiple departments were called to assist. 

LaDuke said some structural collapse had happened in areas of the home. There were no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is still being assessed. 

St. John Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Crete, Schererville, Dyer, Crown Point, Cedar Lake and Merrillville.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts