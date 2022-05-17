WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze in St. John home with partial structural collapse

ST. JOHN — Firefighters battled a blaze that caused the partial collapse of a St. John home Tuesday night.

At 7:50 p.m. crews responded to a residential fire in the 10000 block of Birchwood Drive, St. John Fire Department Chief Kevin LaDuke said.

A single-family, two-story home was found to be on fire, and multiple departments were called to assist.

LaDuke said some structural collapse had happened in areas of the home. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is still being assessed.

St. John Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Crete, Schererville, Dyer, Crown Point, Cedar Lake and Merrillville.

